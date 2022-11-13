Kildare students are honoured at the Garda Youth Awards

Anton Budynev, Maya Kalenbet and Oliwier Merta were presented with a Group Award at the Garda Youth Awards 2022 for their voluntary support to Ukrainian refugees relocating to Athy, Co. Kildare.

The event was told that from acting an interpreters to raising funds - they are making their community a better place.

On Saturday afternoon, 23 awards were handed out to celebrate the contributions of young people, both individually and as part of groups, for the National Garda Youth Awards 2022.

The event took place at the Midlands Park Hotel in Portlaoise and acknowledged the contributions made in a number of Garda Divisions which included Dublin, Wicklow, Kerry, Cork, Wexford, Sligo/Leitrim, Mayo/Roscommon, Longford, Kildare, Tipperary and Donegal.

This year’s awards were presented by Deputy Commissioner, Anne Marie McMahon and Assistant Commissioner, Roads Policing and Community Engagement, Paula Hilman.

National Garda Youth Recipients

Community Safety Award

St Colman’s Transition Year Students 2020 – 2022 (Cork North)

Alan McCarron and Cormac Brady (Donegal)

Special Achievement Award

Gráinne Norton – (DMR North)

Valeriia and Adriana Golub (Wexford)

Darragh Kelleher (Cork West)

Amy Keogh (Sligo/Leitrim)

Jamie Hannon (Mayo)

Geraldine Maughan (Roscommon/Longford)

Group Award

Maria Syed, Afaf Syed, Hafsah Syed, Zahra Syed (DMR East)

Wexford Comhairle na nÓg (Wexford)

The LEAD Group (DMR West)

The Ukranian Support Group, Athy College (Kildare)

Traveller Girls Film Project (Cork West)

Cork City Comhairle na nÓg (Cork City)



Individual Award

Alexandra Khrystych (DMR North Central)

Eeman Fatima (DMR West)

Laura Devereux (Wicklow)

Patrick Clifford (Kerry)

Ava McKenna (Cork North)

Wiktor Owczarek (Cork City)

Special Recognition Award

Jamie Buckley (Cork City)

Saoirse Kelly (Tipperary)

Josh Marley (Donegal)

In 2019, the National Garda Youth Awards were established by Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris in recognition of the meaningful work of so many young people in communities all across Ireland.



Speaking on the day, Deputy Commissioner, Ann Marie McMahon reflected "Today is a special occasion which shines a light on the inspiring and dedicated young people within our communities.



It is important that we celebrate and acknowledge the contributions they have made. We hope today's awards will bring encouragement and confidence to these talented young people and allow for further growth in their futures."

