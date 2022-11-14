Kildare Garda scam warning after victim has money stolen from Revolut account

Gardaí have urged people not to give personal information over the phone to callers.

Officers reported that a member of the public had money taken from their Revolut account earlier this month in a scam in the Athy area.

The person was called by somebody claiming to be an engineer from a broadband firm.

They were told they were entitled to a refund and were asked to download an App.

They were then asked for their Revolut details in order to transfer the money.

However this was a scam and money was taken from the Revolut account without permission.

Gardaí said that legitimate companies would never ask for personal information over the telephone.

Members of the public should ask any such caller for their name and company and they should then directly call the company for verification.