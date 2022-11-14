Naas Hospital urges patients to seek help from a GP or pharmacist first

Patients with non-emergency conditions are being asked to seek help from a GP or pharmacist before presenting at Naas Hospital.

According to the HSE the hospital has been experiencing a high level of attendances and admissions in recent days.

"Unfortunately, patients who are presenting at the ED in Naas General Hospital with non-urgent conditions are experiencing long waiting times to be seen. Any patient who needs emergency hospital care will be seen and Naas General Hospital would urge such patients not to delay attending the ED. Do not delay in seeking medical attention if you suspect you are having a heart attack or stroke, please dial 999 or 112 in an emergency. We would like to remind the public if you have to attend the ED in an emergency situation please ensure you wear a mask, practice social distancing and ensure you tell the triage personnel if you have any signs/symptoms of Covid-19," the HSE statement said.



It added that the hospital apologises for any inconvenience caused and thanks the public for their understanding and consideration.