This week's Leinster Leader is in shops and online today!

This week's Leinster Leader
In this week's Leinster Leader - in shops and online.
We report on Kildare students who received an award for helping Ukrainian refugee settle into their community.
We join TP Waters in Kildare town in celebrating 51 years in business.
We have a special focus on the 2022 Co Kildare Chamber Business Awards which had a record number of entries.We have photographs from the glitzy launch of the refurbishment of the Killashee Hotel.
Also we had our photographer at the Kildare Food and Gift Christmas Fair at Newbridge Town Hall.
Plus the best Property and Motoring sections in Kildare.
All this and lots more in this week's Leinster Leader!
Kevin Conliffe, Isabella Conliffe, granddaughter, Mary Conliffe author, Sinead Holland, Laois Senior Library Assistant, Dr. Niall O'Doherty editor of Rathdowney Review.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.