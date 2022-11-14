Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, November 14

The death has occurred of Donna Hill

Rathbride Abbey, Kildare Town, Kildare / Newbridge, Kildare



Formerly of Dara Park, Newbridge. Very peacefully, at the Beacon Hospital, Dublin surrounded by her loving family. Daughter of the late Danny. Sadly missed by her loving husband Liam, children Dean, Dani, Aaron and Sophie, mother Anne, sister Monica, brother Ray, brothers in law Tom, Mikey, Brian, Mossy and John (RIP), sisters in law Cristín, Maireád and Edel, mother in law Kathleen, father in law Michael, aunts, uncles, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Donna Rest In Peace

Reposing at her family home from 2pm on Wednesday with rosary at 7pm. Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town. Mass will be live-streamed on the Newbridge Parish website: https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to "Enable Ireland". Donations box in church.

The death has occurred of Ann Doyle (née Hogan)

Ballyhade, Carlow / Castledermot, Kildare



Ann ( Nan ) Doyle. nee Hogan, Ballyhade, Castledermot, Co. Kildare, on 13th November 2022 at Tallaght University Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Pat and her son Eddie. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Anne, sons Pat, Peter and John Paul, Brothers Paddy and Seamus, Grandchildren Lorraine, Keith, Onagh and Lucinda, Great-Grandchildren Callum, Ethan and Lewis, Brothers in law, Sisters in Law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Ann Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Lacey`s Funeral Home, John St., Carlow ( R93 H684) on Tuesday, 15th November, from 2pm with removal Tuesday evening at 6.30 to The Church of The Assumption, Castledermot arriving for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10am Followed by Interment in Coltstown Cemetery.

Ann`s Requiem Mass can be viewed by using the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/castledermot

The death has occurred of Carol Fleming (née McNulty)

Leixlip, Kildare / Templeogue, Dublin



Fleming (née McNulty), (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Templeogue, Dublin 6W) 12th November 2022 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at the MISA Unit, St. James’ Hospital, Carol, beloved wife of the late Niall and cherished mother of Mary, Emer and Carol. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters, sons-in-law Feargal, Michael and Andrew, beloved grandchildren Conor, Anna, Brian, Tom, Robert, Jane and Claire, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at Home on Wednesday evening (Nov 16th) between 6pm and 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning (Nov 17th) to the Church of St. Charles Borromeo, Confey arriving for Funeral Mass at 10 am followed by burial in Mount Venus Cemetery. Carol’s funeral service may be viewed online (live only) by following this LINK. Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis”

The death has occurred of Teresa Kelly (née Tully)

Coughlinstown West, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare



Kelly (née Tully) Teresa, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare, November 12th, 2022. Peacefully, at Naas Hospital surrounded by her family. Wife of the late Edward. Will be dearly missed by her brother Michael, sister Lily, nieces, nephews, grand niece Eve, grandnephew Rory, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Teresa’s gentle soul Rest in Peace

Reposing in Clarkes Funeral Home, Burgage More, Blessington, Co. Wicklow W91 YN79 on Tuesday, 16th November, from 4.00 pm to 7.00 pm. Funeral to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare on Wednesday arriving for 11.00 am Funeral Mass followed by cremation in Mt. Jerome, Crematorium. Messages of comfort and support for the family may be placed in the condolence section below.

https://churchmedia.tv/parish-of-ballymore-eustace