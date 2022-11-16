KILDARE: Roads update given for Clane-Maynooth Municipal District

Updates on various road projects in the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District (MD) were outlined at the most recent meeting.

At the meeting, which took place on Friday, November 4, Stephen Deegan, an engineer with KCC, provided a presentation to the councillors in attendance.

He told them that there has been an increase in the number of projects being handled by the council's roads department.

Commenting on the progress of the Maynooth Eastern Ring Road, he said that it is around '95 per cent complete.'

He added that the tender process will take around nine months, and that construction is estimated to begin in the third quarter of 2025.

Referring to the local transport plan for Maynooth, he said that a detailed land model has been completed, and that an emphasis will be placed on decarbonisation.

He also said that further briefings in relation to the plan will follow soon.

Mr Deegan also revealed that the Maynooth and Clane junctions will be upgraded, and that the submissions for the DART+ project proposed for the area are still live.

Lastly, he also said that realignment works on the Dunboyne Road are 'substantially complete.'

When asked if there would be public consultations in relation to these areas by Fine Gael councillor Brendan Wyse, Mr Deegan confirmed that such consultations would take place in the near-future.