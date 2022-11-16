New road being planned to bring shoppers to Kildare Village

Kildare Village
A new road is being planned to connect the Monasterevin Road in Kildare town with the Kildare Village complex.
A planning application has been submitted to Kildare County Council on the issue by Dublin-based firm, Elstown Limited, according to database, Construction Information Services.
The proposed infrastructural development will comprise the construction of a section of the outer relief road contained in the Kildare Town Local Area Plan that connects the Monasterevin Road (R445) with Kildare Outlet Village roundabout on the Nurney Road (R415).
A new junction will be built on the Monasterevin Road, according to the designs.
Landscaping, drainage and public lighting are also included in the proposals.
The planned route is designed to have associated footpath and cycle paths.
Also proposed are road connections to access potential future development land.
