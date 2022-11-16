ICE, ICE, BABY: Temps could drop to -2 in Kildare this weekend

Temperatures could drop to -2 this weekend
It's been a very mild Autumn and Winter so far this year - but temperatures are set to plunge incoming days.
You may have noticed some ice on cars and on the roads early this morning - and this is a sign of things to come.
Irish Weather said tonight will see temperatures drop as low as -1 in most areas.
Thursday and Friday will be cool with daytime levels only about 10 degrees Celsius or lower.
Saturday may start out frosty in the east and temperatures could plummet as low as -2.
Conditions will get a little milder into Saturday evening and winds could pick up and there will be some showers.
Sunday will become cloudy and cooler with westerly breezes and passing showers.
