HSE responds to claims that ambulance was stopped at toll booth

The Health Service Executive (HSE) has responded to claims that an ambulance was stopped at a toll booth.

The Leinster Leader asked the HSE about the incident, in addition to a report by Kildare FM radio station, which said that County Kildare has been identified as a 'pinch-point' for ambulances.

Responding to the Leader's enquiries, a spokesperson for the HSE said: "The HSE is not aware of any emergency incident where an ambulance was delayed at a toll booth while treating a patient.

"Section 6 (1) (2) of the Local Government (Toll Roads) Act, 1979 provides an exemption from the paying of tolls for emergency services.

"Consequently, the HSE does not hold an account with any toll operator and hence no toll tags are or will be issued to any National Ambulance Service (NAS) vehicle."

The HSE also said that where a NAS vehicle needs to urgently move through any toll barrier, the operational procedure continues to be that the crew notify the NAS’ National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC), and then request the barrier be opened to allow immediate and safe transit through.