What is in your horoscope this week - February 21, 2022

These are the horoscopes for the week commencing February 21, 2022.

Aquarius 21 January – 19 February

Something you may have kept under wraps could be in demand. If you get a nudge to make use of knowledge or a talent that you have kept to yourself, it might pleasantly enhance your income. With Neptune involved you may mull it over and not do anything. Make use of abundant Jupiter to think big. Start soon, and you’ll enjoy the rewards that much faster, Aquarius.

Pisces 20 February – 20 March

Your friends may be your best helpers and supporters when it comes to making a vision a reality. You have the imagination, but they have the know-how and practical experience to enable you to get it out into the world. The Quarter Moon in a high-flying zone encourages you to finish a project or goal that’s already on the final stretch. Complete it, and you’ll soon reap the rewards.

Aries 21 March – 20 April

There may be a tendency to see things through rose-tinted specs, which can add a pleasant quality to the week ahead. With Venus and Mars aligning with Neptune, you’ll also find it easier to dream up an idea and make it a reality. How strong is your self-belief? This week’s Quarter Moon could put it to the test. By looking through a larger lens, a plan might seem more doable.

Taurus 21 April – 21 May

Have a plan in mind? You and your friends could have such high expectations of something that you forget about the steps needed to make it happen. Think about the practicalities and the cost first. The Quarter Moon might be a reminder that for a relationship to flourish, you may need to push the boundaries by showing your trust in them. This can deepen the bond.

Gemini 22 May – 21 June

You may have a lot to be getting on with, especially when it comes to job responsibilities and business plans. With Neptune in the picture, your thoughts might wander, or concentration could lapse just when you need to keep your focus. Seek out the input and advice of others and delegate, if it would help. Their know-how and your vision can create something wonderful.

Cancer 22 June – 23 July

You’ll offer to do something out of the kindness of your heart, even if you could do with taking things a little easier. The Quarter Moon suggests that if you need to finalize something, try getting others to take up the slack. Make time to rest and recuperate, and you’ll notice a big difference. You may be ready for new adventures and a discovery that might change your life.

Leo 24 July – 23 August

Keen to take things to a new level, Leo? You may be, where work and wellness matters are concerned. Do you know what you want? You can get it faster if you make time to write down your intentions. Simply hoping for the best might leave you disappointed. Watch out for a disconnect, especially if discussing something important. It’s crucial to keep an open mind.

Virgo 24 August – 23 September

An attraction could develop into a desire to get closer to someone. This week you may want to break the ice, or even ask them on a date if you have romantic feelings. Other factors suggest you are very much on the same wavelength, and much good can come from this connection. Mercury’s edgy angle to Uranus needs some care. Try not to take on more than you can handle

Libra 24 September – 23 October

Positive aspects between Venus, Mars and Neptune could enhance your imagination, but also leave you less inclined to do anything. Want to confidently stride ahead? Make a list and read it through daily to stay on track. You might create something to beautify your home or start a routine that enhances wellbeing. Avoid rushing romance. It’s better to take your time, Libra.

Scorpio 24 October – 22 November

A practical conversation about a new idea could be all it takes to get things moving. You may be naturally attracted to the people who will support you in your efforts. Ready to make a plan and stick with it? Something wonderful or beautiful might result from this. And a romance can also take off. Have a domestic decision to make? Trust your instincts rather than ask for advice.

Sagittarius 23 November – 21 December

Keen to beautify your place or make it more to your liking? Have a plan, and be a stickler about researching the costs. If you just hope for the best then you could waste money and be dissatisfied with the result. If you have DIY or other projects that need finishing, it’s worth pushing yourself to get them done. It will leave an open space for new plans and possibilities.

Capricorn 22 December – 20 January

You have the power of persuasion, and if you really want something, you can easily get it. You have a way with words that could melt the stubbornest of attitudes, and this is something you may take advantage of to further your aims. The Quarter Moon might be a call to trust any intuitive nudges. If you feel something needs closure, go for it and set yourself free.

Birthday Luck

Monday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’ll be keen to cut out of your life whatever doesn’t work. This is a year of change. Clearing up old issues and jettisoning emotional baggage can get it off to a most wonderful start.

Tuesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Making the most of your resources looks to be a major theme this year as you’ll find ways to get your money working harder for you. And you may have enough savings to enjoy a special treat.

Wednesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Decide early on what you want to accomplish, as you could spend a lot of time thinking and not so much doing. Setting your intentions first can smooth the way to some wonderful achievements.

Thursday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Your imagination and creativity will go hand in hand, inspiring you to make the most of your talents. Whatever skills you have, they’re too good to keep to yourself. It’s time to showcase them to the world.

Friday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You may be impatient for things to change, and this is something to be careful of. If you want aspects of your life to be different, have a plan and do things one step at a time for best results.

Saturday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You may prefer the tried and trusted, but you’ll benefit from exploring new and exciting options. Even if it seems daunting, taking a step in a new direction could positively change your life.

Sunday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Once you find a goal or activity that you’re enthusiastic about, there may be no stopping you. You might even want to turn it into a small business or side hustle that can generate good money.