What is in your horoscope this week - May 2, 2022

These are the horoscopes for week commencing May 2, 2022.

Aries 21 March – 20 April

Venus enters your sign, encouraging friendlier relationships and enhancing your appeal. You’ll also benefit from a series of positive aspects that can bring offers and money-making opportunities. Be alert Aries! Someone could show up out of the blue. One very powerful link might encourage you to step out of your comfort zone and explore your true potential.

Taurus 21 April – 21 May

So many things seem to slot into place for you. Your plans will come to fruition, sometimes with the help of your friends, and at others due to an unexpected burst of good fortune. You’ll be in the right place at the right time to take advantage of an opportunity or to meet someone who could be important to you. You’ll forge ahead and be delighted with your progress.

Gemini 22 May – 21 June

Friendships or a budding romance get a boost as sweet Venus moves into your social sector. It’s time to get together with others for pleasure and profit. This week could find you making big strides forward as the cosmos supports you in fulfilling your ambitions. Don’t discount the hand of fate or an intuitive nudge, as both can point to opportunities that may be all too rare.

Cancer 22 June – 23 July

Keen to impress those in positions of power? Venus’s move into a high-flying zone can assist. This week you could make some fascinating connections that will prepare you for bigger and zestier opportunities over the weeks ahead. And with your social life at a peak, some of the encounters you have may pave the way for positive friendships and new interests, Cancer.

Leo 24 July – 23 August

You’re at a high point as the Sun in a prominent zone encourages you to keep shining your light. Be prepared for opportunities that show up out of the blue, and that might be very good for you. This is the time to invest in your future by daring to step out of your comfort zone and take on a challenge. An upbeat Jupiter/Pluto link can coincide with an offer you won’t want to miss.

Virgo 24 August – 23 September

As Venus sashays into Aries, her presence could bring a relationship to life and rekindle the flame of love, especially if things have become too routine. This week has many positive elements about it that will assist you in going further faster, Virgo. It’s easier to connect the dots and make wise decisions. Plus, teaming up with a friend might be a great move for both of you.

Libra 24 September – 23 October

This is one of those weeks when you’ll make all the right decisions and move a few steps closer to getting what you want. Luscious Venus enters Aries, adding a spicier quality to your love life and social life. But you’ll also find that many things go smoothly for you, and if there are surprises you’ll benefit from them. A new job or offer could change your life for the better.

Scorpio 24 October – 22 November

Your connections with those you see a lot of get a jolt of energy as Venus dances into Aries. You’ll find that it’s other people who kick-start your efforts to be happier, more creative and more fulfilled. Unexpected encounters could bring fresh opportunities, the chance of romance and so much more. Plus, a potent Jupiter/Pluto tie hints at a developing soul bond.

Sagittarius 23 November – 21 December

Ready to kick back and enjoy life? As Venus enters your leisure zone, the coming weeks look to be perfect for romantic getaways, special dates and creative projects. This week brings a bumper crop of positive aspects that can take your plans and goals to a new level. And as Jupiter aligns with Pluto, you’ll be ready to take advantage of an offer that is too good to pass by.

Capricorn 22 December – 20 January

Venus’s presence in Aries could find you excited about the potential for redecorating your place. This influence suggests you’ll aim to be bold and bright to give your home a zingy boost. The week ahead holds great potential. A fabulous Jupiter/Pluto link hints at a lucrative opportunity that you’ll enjoy getting involved with Capricorn, and that might lead to new developments.

Aquarius 21 January – 19 February

Venus’s move into Aries adds extra charm to the mix, giving you a way with words and a persuasive edge. This is a good week, as key aspects can weave the flow of events in a helpful way so you may greatly benefit from them. You’ll be ready to take a hobby of yours and find a way to earn money from it. And if you stick at it, it could become a lucrative side-hustle.

Pisces 20 February – 20 March

Unexpected offers and opportunities may show up, giving you the pick of the bunch. This looks to be a positive week when things come together very pleasingly. And you’ll feel as though you are finally getting ahead rather than trailing behind. An enriching Jupiter/Pluto link could be the icing on the cake. A chance to collaborate with someone can leave you both better off.

Birthday Luck

Monday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Your spontaneous and refreshing approach to life means you won’t hesitate to go after what you want. Solo? You may be in demand. In a partnership? Exciting adventures are on the cards.

Tuesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! A dynamic year awaits, as confidence will be high and you won’t hesitate to take a leap of faith. Even though you may face challenges, you’ll be eager to embrace them and overcome them.

Wednesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’ll be keen to take the road less travelled. Anything cutting-edge that might improve your life or give you more freedom will be on the cards. It’s going to be a progressive time.

Thursday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Ready to stand out from the crowd and share your unique talents with the world? People will value all that is unique about you. Desiring change? This year you’ll embrace it with gusto.

Friday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! The more people you connect with, the better. Surrounding yourself with kindred spirits will make this an uplifting time when you’ll have plenty of support. Romance will make your days sparkle too.

Saturday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’ll have big dreams, but also the perseverance and stamina to make them happen. And if you’ve already laid the groundwork for one project, the coming months can see you heading for success.

Sunday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! It’s a year of key decisions and golden opportunities that are yours for the taking. You’ll be keen to get working on ideas that can increase your financial security, enabling you to be more and do more.