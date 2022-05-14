Alfred Munnings impresses in winning debut at Leopardstown

Alfred Munnings looked every inch a top-class prospect with a most impressive winning debut at Leopardstown on Friday evening.

Bred to be good as a Dubawi half-brother to the brilliant Snowfall, the Aidan O’Brien-trained colt was sent off at 8-11 in the hands of Ryan Moore for the seven-furlong Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden.

Settled just behind early leader Our Boy Wes, Moore wound up his mount from two out and once engaging top gear he fairly rocketed clear, scoring by four and a half lengths from Donnacha O’Brien’s Segomo.

⭐️ The Snowfall legacy lives on Great to see her half-brother Alfred Munnings impress on debut at @LeopardstownRC – the Chesham now surely awaits #ディープインパクト #競馬 #降雪 pic.twitter.com/arPhpCw3X8 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) May 13, 2022

Stable representative Chris Armstrong said: “Aidan was very happy with that and the plan is to go for the Chesham.

“He was very professional, he knew his job and delivered on the promise he’s shown so far.

“He’s a good mover and has the pedigree behind him. Fingers crossed now he has a good chance in the Chesham.

“Donnacha’s horse ran a nice race in second and he likes him. Hopefully it’s a proper maiden and he’s won it very impressively.”