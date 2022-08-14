Search

14 Aug 2022

Raise You bounces back to come home a winner at Curragh

14 Aug 2022 11:46 AM

Raise You bounced back from a luckless run last time out to come home a cosy winner in the Comer Group International Irish St Leger Trial Stakes at the Curragh.

The six-year-old impressed at this track on his seasonal return in May, landing a Listed heat with the minimum of fuss despite a slightly tardy start.

Sent off short odds next time out at Limerick, he blew his chance with another slow start, eventually being beaten a length and a quarter by leading Ebor hope Earl Of Tyrone.

However, his supporters had lost little faith and Raise You was the 5-4 favourite for this Group Three affair, with O’Brien’s runner easily moving up to challenge Search For A Song with two furlongs to run.

Shane Crosse had to push on a little inside the distance of the 14-furlong heat, but ultimately Raise You came home two lengths in front of Dermot Weld’s mare.

O’Brien’s assistant Brendan Powell said: “It couldn’t have worked out better. We were a bit worried that there would be no pace, but luckily enough Nathan (Crosse on Seattle Creek) has gone on and made the gallop.

“Then Chris (Hayes on Search For A Song) has probably helped us by going on when he did.

“Shane said he relaxed today, we usually drop him out but he couldn’t today with what happened last time.

“The idea was to try to sit handy if there was a gallop, which happened. He said he travelled great, he thought he might go away from the second a bit quicker, but when he got there he just kept lengthening and he’s gone away and done it well in the end.

“He’s just keeps improving all the time. I suppose it’ll be the Leger now and then see where we go from there.

“That ground would probably be quick enough for him as well. He’s relaxing way more at home now, Paddy Vaughan rides him every day now after Leighton (Aspell) left. He wasn’t the easiest, he was a tearaway, but the two of them have done a great job.

“I remember when we came for the amateur derby last year we were sort of thinking there was no point going there as he wouldn’t get the trip but he put that to bed!”

