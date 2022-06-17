Two free open air concerts for Kildare Derby Festival

The Kildare Derby festival is back taking place over the next two weekends and promises to have something for all the family.

It begins with the Festival Queen selection on Friday, June 23 and the main event is the parade took place Sunday June 25 at 2pm.

There wil be entertainment in the Market Square from 12 midday that day with Eurostar Bounce children’s entertainment.

On Thursday, June 29 there will be an art and photo exhibtion in Aras Bhride from 11am to 4pm and a Jumble sale and cake sale in the CMWS hall from 11 am.

The racing will kick off at 3pm in the Curragh on Saturuday , July 1 and later here will be an open air concert on Voices of Kildare at Abbaesque from 8pm in the market square and all events are free.

On Sunday July 2 the racing starts at 2pm. There will be another free open air concert in the square from 8pm with Kildare's own Chapel Hill Gang and Johnny Peters.

Throughout the week there will be an art and photo exhibition in Aras Bhride.

On Thursday, local poet Mae Leonard and friends will tell stories at the library from 7.30pm.

“We have many highlights this year including some local talent who will perform, such as The Voices of Kildare,” said organiser Ollie Kearns.

“We are all about supporting local talent and they will perform alongside Abbaesque on the Saturday night concert.

They have some of the best voices in Kildare. Chapel Hill from Kildare will also be performing again this year.”