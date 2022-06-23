Free shuttle buses from Kildare town and Newbridge to Irish Derby weekend at Curragh

The Irish Derby Festival is on Friday, Saturday and Sunday
The Curragh is offering a free shuttle bus service from Newbridge and Kildare town to the Irish Derby weekend at the Curragh.
The bus will be picking up at the train station and outside Riverbank Theatre in Newbridge and from the train station and the Market Square in Kildare.
Timetables are at www.curragh.ie
This initiative is sponsored by Manguard Plus.
Expressway will introduce a new direct bus return service from Dublin to The Curragh on race days – Busaras, Temple Bar (Wellington Quay), Heuston Station, Red Cow (Luas).
To reserve your place see expressway.ie. Return €25, under 16s €18.
There is plenty of free car parking at the venue.
Meanwhile it is advisable to book your place in advance to avail of a variety of Special Offers which are available now at curragh.ie.
Ticket Prices for Friday:
Adult Admission €20
Seniors & Under 25 €15
Under 18s free accompanied by an adult
Prices for Saturday:
Adult Admission €50
Seniors & Under 25s €40
Under 18s free accompanied by an adult
Ticket Prices for Sunday:
Adult Admission €20
Seniors & Under 25 €15
Under 18s free accompanied by an adult
For further information, call 045 441205, email info@curragh.ie.
