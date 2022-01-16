Anxious wait for Naas CBS

The players, management and supporters of Naas CBS face an anxious wait this week to see if they

will be allowed take their place in the semi-finals of the Brother Bosco Cup, despite the fact that they

were clear winners and comfortably the better team when they played Marist College of Athlone in

last Saturday’s quarter-final clash at Coralstown-Kinnegad GAA club in Westmeath.

Fionn Cooke’s goal after five minutes of second half stoppage time was the insurance score that

confirmed a four-point win for Cormac Hughes’ side, but by that time Naas had used a sixth

substitute, Eoin Clarke, to replace injured wing back Jack McKevitt.

None of the six replacements were notified to referee Fintan Pierce as a blood substitute, so by rule, Marist College are likely to be awarded the game after their objection, which was lodged on Saturday evening.

That decision may be appealed by Naas CBS, or as is more likely, it may be agreed to replay the

game, with both sides happy to get a second chance.

Marist College may feel that they would prefer to secure their passage to the last four on the field of play, while Naas CBS will argue that while they prevailed by four points, they were probably eight to ten points superior on the field, and should be

able to prove that if things play out the same way in any rematch.

A decision is expected early in the week.