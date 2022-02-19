Kildare make four changes for tilt with champs Tyrone

Kildare manager, Glenn Ryan, and his management team have named their team for Sunday's Round 3 of the AFL, Division 1 game in Healy Park, Omagh, and the side shows four changes in personnel from the starting XV that lost to Donegal two weeks ago in Round 2.
Kevin Feely, forced off in the opening half against Donegal with a calf injury, has not recovered for the game and is replaced by Aaron Masterson who came on for him in Ballybofey, while Mark Donnellan comes back in to the side. Gaining their first start in this season's league are Sarfields duo of Daragh Ryan and Con Kavanagh.
KILDARE v Tyrone: Mark Donnellan; Mick O'Grady cpt., Shea Ryan, Ryan Houlihan; Tony Archbold, James Murray, Daragh Ryan; Aaron Masterson, Kevin Flynn; Con Kavanagh, Ben McCormack, Paul Cribbin; Paddy Woodgate, Daniel Flynn, Jimmy Hyland.
