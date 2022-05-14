Search

15 May 2022

U20 All-Ireland final: Kildare no answer to Tyrone's superior play

Opening half display laid the foundation for the boys in red

Aaron Browne of Kildare in action against Michael Rafferty of Tyrone in the U20 Football All-Ireland Under Final at Ballyshannon

Tommy Callaghan

14 May 2022 10:18 PM

tommy@leinsterleader.ie

In the end there could be no complaint as Tyrone were worthy six point winners of this All-Ireland U20 decider at Carric-on-Shannon this afternoon.

They were led by man of the match, Ruairí Cavanan who amassed 1-7 in a game that his team were always in control.

The game opened in dramatic fashion with Ruairí Canavan blasting to the Kildare net after just 21 seconds but Kildare hit back immediately at the opposite end when Daniel Lynam palmed to the net having receives a pass from Aaron Browne.

The sides were level on 11 minutes t 1-3 apeice and while Kildare went one clear with a point from an Eogh Bagnall free, Tyrone stepped it up hitting six points before the break, Kildare's only response being an Eoin Bagnall free as Tyrone led at the break 1-9 to 1-5.

Kildare had a fair amount of possession on the resumption as Tyrone seemed happy to defend and then add points with paey brak-away moves.

Six points was probably about the difference between the sides and while Kildare will, no doubt be disappointed, they fell, on this occasion to simply a better side and can have no complaints.

Scorers: Tyrone, Ruairí Canavan 1-7 (3 frees), Ciarán Daly 0-2, Niall Devlin 0-3, Conor Cush 0-1, Dan Muldoon 0-1, James Donaghy 0-1, Ciarán Bogue 0-1, RuairíMcHugh 0-1, MicaelMcGlenan 0-1, Luke Donnelly 0-1, Gavin Potter 0-1.

 Kildare, Daniel Lynam 1-0, Eoin Bagnall 0-5 (4 frees), Luke Killian 0-3, Niall O'Regan 0-2, Aaron Browne 0-1, Tommy Gill 0-1, AdamFanning 0-1, Darragh Swords 0-1.


TYRONE: Stephen McMemamin; Michael Rafferty, Brian Conway, Eoin Corry; James Donaghy, Steve Donaghy, Niall Devlin cpt; Ruairí McHugh, Ciarán Daly; Conor Cush, Ciarán Bogue, Ruairí Canavan; Seán O'Donnell, Michael McGleenan, Dan Muldoon. Subs: Gavin Potter for Dan Muldoon (46 minutes); Fionnbharr Taggart for Seán O'Donnell (52 minutes); LukeDonnelly for Carán Bogue (59 minutes); Lorcán McGarrity for Ruairí Canavan (65 minutes).

KILDARE: Cormac Barker (Kilcullen); Harry O'Neill (Clane), Dean O'Donoghue (Celbridge), Mark Maguire (Naas); Tommy Gill (Carbury), James McGrath (Athy), Ryan Burke (Caragh); Brendan Gibbons (Kilcock), Luke Killian (Sallins); Niall O'Regan (Celbridge), Daniel Lynam (Caragh), Shane Farrell (Kilcock); Aaron Browne (Celbridge), Adam Fanning (Clane), Eoin Bagnall (Allenwood). Subs: Darragh Swords (Caragh) for Daniel Lynam (41 minutes); Jack McKevitt (Naas) for Brendan Gibbons (44 minutes); James Dalton (Sallins) for Aaron Browne (42 minutes); Aedan Boyle for Harry O'Neill (52 minutes); Adam Conneely (Two Mile House) for Niall O'Regan (57 minutes).


REFEREE: Liam Devenney, Mayo.

