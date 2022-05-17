Search

17 May 2022

In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Packed edition following another extremely week

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

17 May 2022 11:57 AM

As Kildare book a place in the Leinster Senior Football Championship following their win over Westmeath, we carry an extensive report on the game, reaction and comment and talking points.

Fickless of the fans knows no bounds (Tommy Callaghan);

Ladies capture Leinster title after tough encounter, with after-match reaction.

No complaints as Tyrone prevail against The Lilies in All-Ireland U20 decider, report, comment.

Tyrone an outstanding team says Brian Flanagan;

Minors never troubled as they book a place in Leinster final and a clash with Dublin.

As Kildare hurlers end their group games unbeaten we look ahead to Saturday's Christy Ring Cup final.

Kildare lose out by two points in Leinster Camogie final.

All the up-to-date SFL Tables.

KDFL: Arlington snatch late equaliser as Allenwood reistance finally broken. Senior League Focus with Regina Casey plus all the results, fixtures and up-to-date tables.

Rugby: We look back on a great season for Newbridge RFC U14s with Cup and League successes.

Boxing: Glen McStay makes it two national titles from two finals.

St Farnan's players honour their international team mate Orlaith O'Mahony.

Golf: all the results from the Fairways as we head into a busy time on the golf courses.

Dogs: Hawkfield Breeze blows strongest at Newbridge Stadium.

Racing: Aidan O'Brien in top form at Naas.

Magnificent Festival of Football and Camogie at Féile 2022 finals.

Naas make a bit of history capturing their first Senior Camogie title.

All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.

