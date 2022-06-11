Kildare GAA: Senior League Friday night results

In the EMS Copiers SFL, Raheens playing away, defeated Athy by all of nine points while Castledermot also playing away, held Naas to a draw.
Full results from Friday night's (June 10) SFL
SFL Division 1, Rd 9
Athy 0-13 Raheens 3-11
Clane 1-12 Carbury 1-13
Moorefield 1-9 Confey 1-9
Sarsfields 6-8 Eadestown 1-6
Naas 0-11 Castledermot 2-5
SFL Division 2 Round 10
Round Towers 0-9 Clogherinkoe 0-12
Johnstownbridge 4-10 Kilcullen 0-7
Maynooth 0-12 Leixlip 3-12
Monasterevan 0-14 Two Mile House 1-11.
SFL Division 3, Rd 10
Suncroft 1-11 Caragh 4-10
Kill 0-6 St Kevin's 2-14
Sallins 2-11 Allenwood 1-11
Ellistown 0-12 Ballyteague 2-15.
SFL Division 4 Rd 10
Ballykelly 0-7 Athgarvan 1-10
Straffan 5-12 Cappagh 0-12
Grangenolvin 1-18 Milltown 0-13
Robertstown -P- Ardclough
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.