Senior Football Leagues into final straight: reports, fixtures, up-to-date tables and a look ahead to the final games.
Relegation: the biggest set-back of all in 2022 (Tommy Callaghan);
Senior Hurling Championship up and running this weekend;
Community Games, is back in full swing; county athletic finals this week.
From beating bullying to fighting for Ireland (Daragh Nolan)
KDFL: Lumsden League Cup up and running with a few shocks; plus fixtures, results, up-to-date tables.
Pitch and Putt: Marvellous response for charity fund-raiser at Athgarvan Pitch and Putt Club.
Racing: Johnny Feane strikes to land Ulster Derby at Down Royal.
Greyhounds: Melias' magical night at Newbridge
Golf: All the results from the Fairways with picture special from Clane Vice-President's Prize.
Picture Special from Ryston P&P as young players show their skills.
All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader Sport ... in the shops now.
Sarsfields Callum Bolton tries to squeeze past the Raheens duo of Liam Power and David Fitzpatrick in the EMS Copiers SFL agame at Tom Lawler Park on Saturday. Photo: Sean Brilly
