Kildare GAA: Naas impress against Athy; Sarsfields stroll it against Raheens

Sarsfields Dave Shalvey slips past the tackling Paul Dolan Raheens in the Joe Mallon SFC, Group B game
No major surprises on Sunday with county champions Naas, the only side through to the quarter-finals following a very comprehensive win over Athy this afternoon.
Sarsfields returned to winning ways proving way too strong for Raheesn,
In the third SFC game Kilcock defeated Confey.
JOE MALLON (RENAULT) MOTORS SFC, Group A, Round 2
Maynooth 1-11 Eadestown 1-11;
Naas 1-18 Athy 1-11.
JOE MALLON (RENAULT) MOTORS SFC, Group B, Round 2
Sarsfields 1-17 Raheens 0-6;
Clane 3-13 Celbridge 1-9.
JOE MALLON (RENAULT) MOTORS SFC, Group C, Round 2
Round Towers 0-7 Johnstownbridge 3-17;
Moorefield 0-14 Carbury 2-8.
JOE MALLON (RENAULT) MOTORS SFC, Group D, Round 2
Clogherinkoe 0-16 St Laurence's 0-16;
Confey 0-12 Kilcock 0-15.
THE AULD SHEBEEN ATHY IFC, Group A, Round 2
Leixlip 4-14 Two Mile House 2-16;
Sallins 0-18 Castledermot 2-13.
THE AULD SHEBEEN ATHY IFC, Group B, Round 2
Ellistown 1-9 Allenwood 2-12;
Rathangan 2-8 Caragh 4-7.
THE AULD SHEBEEN ATHY IFC, Group C, Round 2
Ballymore Eustace 1-11 St Kevin's 0-6;
Ballyteague 0-15 Kilcullen 0-14.
THE AULD SHEBEEN ATHY IFC, Group D, Round 2
Milltown 3-10 Suncroft 5-10;
Monasterevin 0-14 Nurney 0-4.
TOM CROSS TRANSPORT JFC, Group 2, Round 3
Ardclough 3-9 Castlemitchell 2-14;
Kildangan 0-3 Athgarvan 6-20.
Rheban 0-8 Cappagh 1-12
TOM CROSS TRANSPORT JFC, Group 1, Round 3
Kill 0-17 Rathcoffey 0-15;
Robertstown 3-9 Ballykelly 2-10;
Straffan 1-14 Grangenolvin 1-16.
