NEWS BRIEF: Fundraiser to help Kildare sports club replace stolen equipment

The club claimed that they were 'victims of serious vandalism'. Image by pixel2013 via Pixabay.
A GoFundMe appeal has been launched to help a Kildare-based sports club replace its stolen equipment.
Newbridge Hotspurs said that they were 'victims of serious vandalism', and as such, are trying to raise money to replace kits, footballs and gear that the club lost.
As of publication, the fundraiser currently has a €500 goal.
The fundraiser can be found by clicking here.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.