A spate of gate thefts from farm-yards is of concern to Naas Gardaí.

Between 10pm on Friday, June 28, and 10am on Saturday, June 29, two farm-yards in close proximity were broken into.

At Newhall, three galvanised gates were stolen along with two horse-rugs.

Also on the same date, at Halverstown, Naas, a farm gate was stolen.

The gate was cut off and stolen.