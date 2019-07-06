Gardaí investigating murder of 2 year old girl in Cork city

The murder of a two year old girl in Cork city is now underway.

The post mortem of the toddler who died at Cork University Hospital yesterday morning was completed this morning by Deputy State Pathologist Dr. Margot Bolster.

The results will not be released for operational reasons. Gardaí have commenced a murder investigation.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who was in the Elderwood Apartment complex between 4pm, July 4, and 6am, Friday July5, who has not already spoken to Gardaí to come forward. Anyone with information can contact Gardaí at Anglesea Street Station on 021 452 2000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.