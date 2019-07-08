Celebrations in Tipperary with French Lotto win

There was an extremely happy customer in Tipperary on Saturday evening following their amazing French Lotto win that defied the mammoth odds of 22,500/1.

On Sunday, June 30, the lucky punter placed a €1 accumulator of four numbers to be drawn in the French Lotto main draw, that was taking place the following week, through their BoyleSports online betting account with the hope that they would become €22,500.00 richer.

The numbers selected were 2, 6, 12 and 13 and luckily for the Tipperary native, they all rolled out of the machine in the French Lotto draw meaning the jaw-dropping sum of cash was won and the massive odds of 22,500/1 were trounced.

After the draw was complete the punter logged back into their online account to see that their balance had increased further with an added €22,501.00 from a tiny stake of €1.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Well done to our ambitious punter from Tipperary who won an extraordinary amount of €22,500.00 from a stake of just €1 on the French Lotto draw and waited nearly a week for the results. We send our client huge congratulations and we wish them the best of luck with their winnings