Naas Court sitting at Racecourse from today due to extensive roof works

Naas Court sittings will be taking place at Naas Racecourse from this morning.

Extensive roof works are due to begin today due to health and safety concerns.

The roof of the courthouse on the Main St will be completely refurbished.

Tomorrow Kilcock Court sitting will take place at Naas Racecourse.

The expected completion date for the roof works in Naas is November 15, next. Court sittings for Naas and Kilcock will now be shared between Athy and Naas Racecourse.