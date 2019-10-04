Motorists paying €770,000 a year to park in Naas

Motorists in Naas paid just over €770,000 to park in Naas last year.

This is an increase on the €538,000 fed into the parking machines in the town during 2017.

However, the expenditure associated with pay parking amounted to €342,000 in 2018 alone.

This follows the decision by Kildare County Council to deploy parking management company Apcoa to manage pay parking on its behalf.

Previously this was done by community wardens employed by KCC.

In 2017, expenses associated with pay parking amounted to €52,800.

The year before, 2016, saw €513,000 paid into the machines while the expenses amounted to €39,400.