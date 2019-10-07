Naas food company buys out German meats firm

Naas-based Dawn Farms, Europe’s largest dedicated cooked meat ingredients company, today (Monday 7th October 2019) announces that it has acquired Haas GmbH, a cooked meats specialist in Nonnweiler-Otzenhausen, Saarland, Germany.

Established in 1994, Haas is a mid-sized, family owned cooked and fermented protein supplier with focus so far on the pizza sector in which Dawn Farms is the largest in Europe. Haas employs over 100 people and shares many of the business and cultural attributes of Dawn Farms.The Founder and Managing Director of Haas, Achim Haas, together with the Chief Operating Officer, Patrick Treitz will remain with the Company following the acquisition.

The transaction has been approved by the Bundeskartellamt, the German Federal Competition Authority.

Larry Murrin, Chief Executive of Dawn Farms says: “We have been servicing customers in the European market for 25 years and this is a really important step to establish a manufacturing presence on the ground from which we can continue to grow our business. The Haas family has built a high-quality business over the past 25 years which has an excellent fit with Dawn Farms. Their manufacturing process and products are complementary to ours and we see opportunities to broaden this over time through investment in Nonnweiler-Otzenhausen. The combination will enhance both businesses, creating further opportunities to add value for our customers.

“We already have a strong business and market position in the United Kingdom and notwithstanding the uncertainty relating to Brexit, the market for our customers’ products will remain robust over the coming years. Our ongoing strategy to expand and grow in Europe has always been based on identifying clear market opportunities across our existing customer base and on the potential for new customer engagement. Haas is an ideal business to further enable the execution of this strategy.”

Achim Haas, Managing Director of Haas GmbH says: “Dawn Farms is a proven leader in our sector and given the common attributes we enjoy, this partnership makes a lot of sense. For Dawn Farms, this deal establishes a significant foothold in the German market. For Haas, it creates an even stronger platform for employees, suppliers and customers. We look forward to working with Larry and his team to avail of the opportunities this partnership brings.”