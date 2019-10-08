Ballymore could get a playground

Talks are taking place with a developer with the aim of making a playground site available in Ballymore.

Kildare County Council says it is committed to providing a playground in the area “subject to identifying a suitable site.”

However the Council added it does not currently own a suitable site and “is therefore dependent on a third party providing this.”

Fine Gael councillor Evie Sammon said that discussions are being hel;d with a developer to provide a site.