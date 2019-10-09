Not much in the way of rain for County Kildare today

Met eireann says it will be breezy and showery today, with the showers heaviest and most frequent over the western half of the country, where a few thundery downpours are possible. Some bright or sunny spells too. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty west to southwest winds, which will be blustery along Atlantic coasts.

Becoming mainly dry tonight as the showers die out, with clear spells developing and winds moderating. Towards dawn tomorrow, cloud will increase from the west with some light rain spreading in from the Atlantic. Lowest temperatures 7 to 10 degrees.