Cloudy day for County Kildare

There will be a mix of cloud and sunny spells this morning with patchy mist and fog clearing, says Met Eireann. A few showers also, mainly over the eastern half of the country. Cloud thickening in Atlantic coastal counties with outbreaks of rain arriving there around midday. The rain will gradually extend eastwards over the country as day goes on, but not reaching Irish Sea coasts until after dark. After a calm start southerly breezes will freshen. Highest temperatures 12 to 15 degrees.