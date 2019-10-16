Jobs losses come to a well known County Kildare manufacturer

The prospect of redundancy looms for the employees of a significant County Kildare manufacturing plant.

Proctor & Gamble is seeking job losses among its workforce at the Green Road, Newbridge, facility.

In a statement, the company confirmed that it is looking to reduce the number of full time roles.

It is seeking 25 redundancies - or “separations”, to use the company’s description.

It added that the development is part of its “ongoing supply chain management programme” to deliver better value and service to consumers and retail partners.

P & G did not otherwise elaborate on the reason behind the decision to cut staff; but it’s thought it is a consequence of increased automation at the plant.

The statement added: “We are confident we will manage this and, consistent with our purpose, values and principles, we will remain respectful to our employees and ensure due diligence is given to all relevant employee and labour relations requirements.”

P & G is a world leader in the manufacture of personal care and hygiene products and it makes toothbrushes and dental floss in Newbridge.

The company reported profits of €25.4m in Ireland in 2017 and it has a second plant in Nenagh, County Tipperary, which was sold on before it closed. The Newbridge plant opened in 1984 and employs up to 400 people.