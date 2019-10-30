Naas Hospital is very overcrowded
Some 27 patients have been admitted to Naas Hospital without a bed being available, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation. This is a dozen more than yesterday's figure of 15 patients without a bed.
This is the highest overcrowding figure in the eastern region, which includes the major Dublin public hospitals.
There are six patients on trolleys at Portlaoise Hospital and the figure for Tullamore Hospital is four.
