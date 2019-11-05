Blessington concert takes place on December 1

A variety concert takes place in Blessington on December 1.

The Roscommon Solstice Choir, Rachel Coyne and Lorraine Willoughby will take part and patrons are advised to being a cushion.

The event takes place in aid of the Blessington Day Care and Coimin Centre at the Church of our Lady, starting at 8pm.

Tickets are available at Hennessy’s Next Door, the Office Shop and the parish office. For information about the event call 087 2934806, 087 9195991 or 087 2450546.