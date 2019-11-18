Cars broken into in Naas
The vehicles were located close to each other
Naas Garda Station
Three vehicles were broken into in Naas.
And gardai believe the incidents are connected and could have taken place within a couple of hours.
At Bán na Gréine a car was targeted between 6pm on November 8 and 8am on November 9.
It’s understood the car was parked in the driveway and was left unopened. A black Tommy Hilgifer brand parka jacket was stolen from the vehicle. It is believed the vehicle was unlocked.
At Cluain Aoibheann between 10.30pm on November 8 and 7.30am on November 9, an unlocked car was targeted and a Gucci bag along with a Marc Jacobs purse and a car charger adaptor were taken. Both vehicles were undamaged.
At Craddockstown Road, a VW Transporter van had its passeenger window smashed and a dash cam was robbed. It happened between 8.30pm and 6.40am on November 8-9.
