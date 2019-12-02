Bagatelle are coming to Naas for a concert

Bagatelle celebrate a phenomenal 40 Years of original music, live at the Osprey Hotel, Naas, on Thursday, December 5.

Bagatelle began their musical career back in 1978 and since then have remained ever popular on the Irish music circuit. Over the course of their forty years, they’ve had several No.1 hit singles with iconic songs such as Summer In Dublin, Second Violin and Trump Card.

With platinum and gold status album sales and classic emigration songs like Streets Of New York, Flight of Earls and Boston Rose, Bagatelle have remained a firm favourite with Irish audiences across the globe.

Over the course of their forty years, the band have shared stages with legends and international icons such as Bob Marley, John Denver, The Pogues, Duran Duran, The Pretenders, Van Morrison, U2, UB40, George Michael and Jose Feliciano, to name just a few.

The band were presented with an IMRO Award this year in recognition of their 40th anniversary and came out of their very short lived retirement of only 3 months and they have been playing a series of sold out gigs ever since

Don’t miss out on what is going to be a very special night of music right on your doorstep.

Sponsored by Smyth Auctioneers, Naas, tckets are €25 plus booking fee and are available from www.amientertainment.ie, Osprey reception desk, Jam Music Company and Smyth Auctioneers .