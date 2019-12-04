The weather will be kind to County Kildare today

There will be scattered outbreaks of rain this morning but these will die out and skies will clear from the west with sunshine in many areas. A few showers will follow in the north and west later. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10°C in light to moderate southwesterly breezes, which will be fresh to strong on northwest coasts.

Dry at first tonight with clear skies in the east. Cloud will increase in the west and northwest and rain and drizzle will develop here before dawn. Lowest temperatures in the early part of the night of 1 to 3°C in the east and 2 to 5°C in the west, with some frost possible in eastern areas. Moderate southwesterly winds increasing fresh to strong around coasts.