Dy and cold in County Kildare today

It will be be mainly dry and cold across County Kildare today.

Met Eireann also says that showers in the west will become widespread during the morning. The showers will be most frequent in Atlantic counties, some of hail and thunder, with sleet possibly on higher ground. Highest temperatures of only 4 to 7 degrees, in fresh and gusty westerly winds.

Good clear spells at first tonight and mainly dry. Later in the night cloud will thicken and rain will develop, possibly preceded by sleet on high ground. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees early in the night. Winds will moderate but it will continue breezy on west and south coasts.