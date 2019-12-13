Sallins road safety group lands award

Sallins Road Safety Action Group were honoured at the Road Safety Authority’s annual Leading Lights award ceremony for their dedication to road safety. The awards were presented at a ceremony attended by Minister for Transport Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross TD, at the RSA’s 12th annual ‘Leading Lights in Road Safety’ Awards in Croke Park.

Road safety is a significant issue in Sallins, due to the volumes of traffic passing through the village. In 2018, Sallins Community Council set up a Road Safety Action Group to educate local residents, passing motorists, local authorities, and media about the issue of road safety and to protect road users locally.

A total of 17 awards were presented by the RSA to individuals and organisations in recognition of their commitment and dedication to road safety at the ceremony. Master of Ceremonies at the event was RTÉ’s ‘How’s your Driving?’, ‘Now You See Me?’ and Ireland AM presenter Simon Delaney.