Historic Naas shop building set for apartments

A former Naas shop premises is to redeveloped as apartments.

Foxes clothing shop, at the Fairgreen end of South Main Street closed some years ago.

Now there are plans to alter the existing two storey dwelling with a two storey and single rear extension to create two two-bedroom apartments.

It’s also planned to alter the existing unit to crease an office/shop. It’s envisaged a detached out building will be partially demolished.

The premises is a protected structure, built around 1840 and was renovated in 1960.