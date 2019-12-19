County Kildare deaths - December 19, 2019

Denis (Paddy) Meehan, Hillview Heights, Clane / Kiltyclogher, Leitrim

December 16. Beloved son of the late Eugene and Nancy and brother of the late Anne. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, his sons Patrick and Kieran, their partners Aimee and Danika and his deeply adored grandchild Hannah, brothers and sisters, Eugene, Mary, Jimmy and Brigid, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his family home on Wednesday from 3pm, with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10am to arrive at St. Patrick and St. Brigid's Church, Clane for 10.30am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery, Clane. Family flowers only please.

Francis Hickey, The Bungalow, Woodlands, Castledermot

December 16. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, sons Trevor and Wesley, daughters-in-law Ciara and Kim, grandson Liam, brother Fergus, sisters Collette, Catherine and Lucille, predeceased by his sister Marie, nieces, nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at his residence on Wednesday 18th from 3 o'clock until the conclusion of prayers at 8 o'clock. Removal from there on Thursday morning to The Church of The Assumption, Castledermot arriving for 11 o'clock Requiem Mass. Funeral thereafter to Coltstown Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Bethany House, Carlow. Donation Box in Church.

Sean Heaphy, Lislaughtin Abbey, Ballylongford, Kerry / Kildare / Meath

December 16. Unexpectedly, but peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Kerry University Hospital on Monday, December 16th 2019. A dearly loved and sadly missed brother of Gerry, Michael, Kathleen and Bridie (both in Canada). Deeply regretted by his sister-in-law Betty, brother-in-law Eamon, nephews, nieces, family relatives, neighbours, and wide circle of friends. Reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford, on this Thursday evening (Dec. 20th) from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St Michael of the Archangel Church, Ballylongford. Requiem Mass for Sean will take place on Friday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in Lislaughtin Cemetry.

Noel Headon, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare

December 16. Peacefully in the kind care of the staff of Naas Hospital. Loving husband of Brigid. Will be dearly missed by his family, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Clarke’s Funeral Home. Burgage More, Blessington W91YN79 on Wednesday from 4.0’c to 7.0’c. Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace arriving for 11.0’c Requiem Mass followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Baby Rían Gallagher, Lucan, Dublin / Celbridge

December 13. Peacefully, at Holles Street Hospital, in his parents arms. Baby Rían, our little angel, will be sadly missed by his loving, heartbroken mam and dad Arlene and Dan, grandparents Denise, John, Brendan and Carol, aunties, uncles, cousins, all relatives and friends. Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday morning (December 19th) in St. Mary’s Church, Lucan followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery, Celbridge. Family flowers only please.

Jimmy O'Reilly, St. Johns, Castledermot

December 17. Peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family; Beloved husband of the late Essie, father of the late James and brother of the late Pat; Sadly missed by his loving sons Paddy and David, daughter Mary, sisters Mary, Margaret and Kathleen, brother Tom, sister-in-law Margaret, son-in-law Pat, daughters-in-law Claire and Rita, his 10 grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence (Eircode R14 KW98) from 2 o’c. on Thursday concluding at 9 o’c. House private thereafter please. Funeral arriving to The Church of The Assumption, Castledermot, on Friday morning for 11 o’c Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Coltstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Hospice Care. Donation box in Church.

Joseph Dunphy, Meadow Court, Clane / Maynooth / Cullohill, Laois

December 18. Peacefully at Naas Hospital, after a long illness bravely borne, deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, son Aidan, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren Ava and Helen, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Friday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10am to arrive at the Church of St. Patrick and St. Brigid, Clane for 10.30am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery, Clane.

Patricia Brophy, Mount Carmel, Newbridge

December 17. Sadly missed by her loving sister Monica, brothers Oliver and Patrick, sisters in law Marie and Margaret, brother-in-law Eamonn, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Glennon's funeral home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge, from 6pm on Thursday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge, for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Suncroft.

Paul Victor Byrne, Terenure, Dublin / Curragh

Decembeer 17. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Saint Bridget’s Hospice the Curragh, Kildare, beloved husband of Sandra and Papa to Greta Meadhbh, he will be sadly missed by his sisters Yvonne, Mignonne and Michelle, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Saturday 21st of December at 12 noon in St Pius X Church, Templeogue followed by burial in Kilmashogue Cemetery. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Saint Bridget’s Hospice, The Curragh, Kildare.

Noel (Frances) Stanley (née Hendy), Newbridge.

December 7. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Marchfield House, Specialist Dementia Care Home, Ferndown. Noel (Frances), beloved wife of the late Thomas and much loved mother of Sharon, Lorraine and the late Tracey. Sadly missed by her loving daughters, sisters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, and an international treasure chest of relatives and friends. Funeral Service at 11.00am on Saturday morning (Dec 21st) in St. Paul’s Garrison Church, Curragh Camp followed by burial in St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimers Society or Penny Brohn UK.