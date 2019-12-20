Burglars flee Naas home
Crime
File image
Four males fled a house through the front window during a burglary incident in Naas.
A householder from The Gallops returned to see them exiting via the window.
All four were carrying iron bars or jemmy bars.
It happened at 7.45pm on December 7 and a black coloured BMW with a registration year of 2004-2010 was parked nearby. The vehicle was fitted with M5 alloy wheels. It was not immediately apparent if anything was stolen.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on