Record overcrowding at Naas Hospital in December

There were more patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital last than any other December since nurses began recording patient numbers.

A total of 342 patients had no bed at the facility last month.

This means that there were over 200 more patients on trolleys at the hospital when compared with the same month in 2018.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation compiles overcrowding numbers on a daily basis.

Last December saw 135 patients treated on trolleys.

But the lowest number of patients on trolleys for any December was in 2006 when the overcrowding figure for the month was 23.