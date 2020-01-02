Monasterevin Irish dancers' All-Ireland glory

Members of Monasterevin based Morrissey School of Irish Dance travelled the long road to Kerry for the Irish Open Championships 2019 in December and the dancers took to the stage at the Brandon Hotel with the McGillicuddy Reeks as the backdrop.

The Morrissey School was well represented with 28 dancers taking the floor, participating in categories from beginner through to open in age groups from under 7 to under 16.

A total of 19 dancers took podium finishes in their premierships.

Cathal Kennedy (intermediate under 10) Emily Vaughan (primary under 10) and Ellie O'Connell (primary under 11) beat all comers to become Irish champions with some spectacular performances.

Rosie Kennedy, 6, and Katie Ryan, 8, debuted in open under 8 competition.

Michelle Morrissey said the commendable results were only possible through the hard work and dedication of dancers and the commitment of parents and grandparents.