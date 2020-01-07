Co Kildare deaths - January 7, 2020

Mary[May] Morris (née Byrne), Hillview Nursing Home, Carlow Town, / Castledermot

January 5. Formerly St John's, Castledermot and Graney. In the loving care of Hillview Nursing Home in her 107th year. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Rose, son-in-law Tom, brother Larry, grand-daughters Julie, Kay & Kay's husband Bill, great -grand -children Anistacia and Thomas &Thomas's wife Sofie, and great- great- grandchildren Noah & Isabella [Australia],cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing in Dunnes Funeral Home, Mill Road, Castledermot from 2pm on Monday with Rosary at 8pm Monday and Tuesday evening. Removal on Wednesday Morning at 10:15am to The Church Of The Assumption, Castledermot arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by Burial in Coltstown Cemetery.

Christopher (Christy) Edwards, Maynooth / Kilcock

January 3. Suddenly at his house in Nagle Court, Maynooth. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Lily, daughter Sharon, son Philip, daughter-in-law Sinead, son-in-law Padraic, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Terry, sister Carmel, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery.