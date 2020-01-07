Safety on Rathangan to Monasterevin road should be examined

Road safety along a section of the route between Rathangan and Monasterevin needs to be addressed.

That's according to Cllr Kevin Duffy who wants Kildare County Council to carry out a safety audit at Mountrice Cross on the R414 within the 60 km zone.

He wants safety improved safety for road users and residents as there has been several accidents on this stretch in the last 6 months.

Cllr Duffy has tabled a motion for the forthcoming motion of the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District meeting.