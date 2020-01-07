Move to deal with anti social behaviour in Newbridge

Market Square

Kildare Now Reporter

Reporter:

Kildare Now Reporter

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

Call to tackle anti social behaviour in Newbridge

Cllr Mark Stafford

A call has been made to tackle anti social behaviour in Newbridge.

Cllr Mark Stafford wants Kildare County Council to remove the park benches in the Market Square area of the town.

He believes this would be a deterrent to the consistent anti-social behaviour and dumping that occurs in this area. He has a motion down for the January 15 meeting of the Newbridge-Kildare Municipal District.