Deaths in Co Kildare - January 9, 2020

Michael Joseph McMahon (Jnr), Orchard Park, Curragh, Kildare / Kildare Town.

January 7. Formerly of Ruanbeg Way, Kildare Town. Peacefully in the loving care of St. Bridget's Hospice, The Curragh surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving parents Mick and Theresa, sisters Nicola, Heather, Lisa, Aoife, and Ciara, brother Paul, brothers-in-law Paul and Mark, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his family home from 3o'clock on Thursday with rosary at 7 o'clock. Removal on Friday morning at 11:15 to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh for Requiem Mass at 12 midday. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Motor Neurones Ireland and the friends of St. Brigid' Hospice, The Curragh. Donations box in church.

Reginald Keith (Reg) Macdonald, Leixlip.

January 8. In his 92nd year, peacefully, following a long and happy life. Mourned by his children Paula, Colm, Jean and Duncan, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral Service in Lucan Presbyterian Church at 11am on Sat. 11th January, followed by burial in Esker Cemetery, Lucan. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to Maple Ward, Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown (donation box at the back of church). All enquiries to Massey Bros. on 01 4574455.

Peter Kavanagh, Tagoat, Wexford / Ballymore Eustace.

January 8. Much loved husband of Marie, loving father to John, Peter, Carol, the late Niall, Cathal and Conor. Brother of Brother Micheál and the late George. Sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughter, brother, grandchildren, daughters-in-law and many great friends within the community. Reposing at his residence “Glenwood”, Ballydungan, Tagoat, Co. Wexford, on Friday from 2pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Mary’s Church, Tagoat for requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare, at approximately 2.30pm. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Wexford Hospice.

Gavin Horgan, Naas / Dublin.

January 6. Peacefully after a short illness bravely borne. Beloved son of Pearl and Fred and loving brother of Nadine. He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, Ailish, Michael and Mark, uncle Declan and family, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends. Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Tallaght Village on Thursday (January 9th) 4pm until 6pm. A celebration of Gavin’s life will take place at the Temple in Newlands Cross Cemetery on Friday (January 10th) at 12:40pm followed by cremation. Family flowers only please. All enquiries to – 01 451 6701.

Edward (Ned) Delmer, Church View, Caragh.

January 8. Peacefully at Naas Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, beloved husband of the late Mona, deeply regretted by his loving children Bridget, Michael, Monica, Richard, Mary, Peter, Edward, Noreen and John, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother Michael, sister Eileen, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence on Friday from 4pm to 8pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. Joseph, Caragh for 11am Funeral Mass and burial afterwards in Caragh Cemetery. For all other enquiries please phone Oliver Reilly Ltd, Funeral Directors on 045-868230.

Mary Davison, Catherinstown, Leixlip / Dunboyne, Meath.

January 7. Unexpectedly at her home. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Elizabeth, brother John, sister-in-law Paula, nieces Jessica, Freya, Emma, Eve, Jean and her nephew Jack, relatives and her many good friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Friday from 4 o' clock until 8 o' clock. Removal on Saturday to arrive at St. Peter's Church of Ireland, Dunboyne, Co. Meath for 1 o' clock Funeral Service, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Monica Conlon (née Prizeman), Hermitage Park, Kilcullen.

January 7. Beloved wife of Sean, much loved mother of Sean, Lisa, Jennifer and Allison. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter-in-law Catriona, sons-in-law Paul, Erik and Dave, grandchildren Paul, Aoife, Niamh, Lucy, Laura, Jacob, Callum, Ethan and Daniel, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Thursday from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in the Church of The Sacred Heart and St. Brigid, Kilcullen, followed by Cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross.Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Barrettstown can be made in the donation box in the church or at www.barrettstown.org.

James (Jim) Behan, The Elms, Cutbush, The Curragh.

January 7. Retd. Military Police - 7th January 2020 (peacefully) at his home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, daughter Suzanna, James and Kirsten, brother John, sisters Mary, Brigid and Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended members of the Behan and Dowling families, relatives and friends. Funearal arrangemegent later.