Long wait for bus shelter in Johnstown

Commuters living in Johnstown have been waiting 15 years now for a bus shelter.

Local councillor Fintan Brett wants Kildare County Council and the National Transport Authority to clarify why no progress has been made.

“The NTA has a lot to answer for. They’ve proposed to do this five times,” he told a Naas Municipal District meeting.

He said the bus stop is exposed to the elements and “people are getting soaked.”

Cllr Brett noted that a shetler has existed there previously, but it was taken away and needs to be reinstated.

He did not think it would be a massive project and cost of purchasing a shelter is about €1,500.

He also claimed that the NTA is more concerned with putting up new stops for the new Go Ahead bus fleet.

And while this work is being done, he added, the NTA should lay down “sleeves” to that shetlers can be readily constructed after the stops are erected.

Naas Mayor Carmel Kelly said there is a need for shetlers at a number of locations in the Naas area.

The NTA is to be asked to attend a meeting of the NMD.